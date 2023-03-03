Dragon Lee update

Top international talent Dragon Lee is set to make his WWE arrival soon. Lee officially signed with WWE in late December and original plans had him starting with the company in January, but visa issues have kept him from coming in. Word now, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that WWE hopes Lee will be ready to start next week.

It was noted that next week is not the confirmed start time for Lee, but it is the expectation. Lee and his family were to be settled in Orlando in January so that he could begin training at the WWE Performance Center.

There’s speculation on Lee feuding with Grayson Waller, but that is just based off a tweet made this week. Tuesday’s Roadblock go-home edition of WWE NXT featured Waller, from his swimming pool, addressing WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels ahead of their Grayson Waller Effect segment at Roadblock.

As seen below, Lee responded to the tweet with a knock at Waller, and that led to an exchange between the two, with Lee posting screenshots from a threat Waller made back in December. It’s not clear if this is just a social media back & forth between two wrestlers, or if this will lead to some sort of angle for TV.

You talk too much — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) March 1, 2023