Audio: Tony Khan’s AEW Revolution Media Call

AEW President Tony Khan hosted a media conference call on Thursday, ahead of Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV.

highlights:

– Khan was asked about talent freedom to do outside projects. He explained that as long as it doesn’t impact the storylines or TV they make sure to accommodate the talent because he wants a “happy roster.” Says it’s one of the things that sets them apart.

– Khan explained that the bulk of their revenue is television wrestling and PPV specials, & that running house shows is very challenging. They are in the process of developing more house shows to follow. He mentioned that a majority of the roster want the house shows & want to work them

– Khan is asked about what he has learned from Revolution 2020, to now about promoting major events. He says that some things on the card came together earlier, Moxley-Jericho had a long build, a lot of other matches came together closer to the time of event.

– Khan is asked what the decided factor was to bring Revolution to SF and the Chase Center. TK says that the venue is one of the best in the country, and that Revolution is one of their biggest events. He talks about the importance of the market.

– Khan is asked about the PPV Card. Notes that only eight matches have been announced, and asks if we can expect anymore matches to be added at Rampage or if the card is set Tony says that the card is basically set says there hasn’t been anything announced for pre-show.

