A look at Young Rock’s season three ratings

Season three of Young Rock wrapped up airing on NBC last week and the show did not benefit at all from airing head-to-head against Smackdown.

Typically, when networks move shows to Friday nights, it is seen as the final nail in the coffin although it remains to be seen if Young Rock will get the axe too.

This season, Young Rock failed to cross the 2 million viewership mark, something it did nine times out of 12 episodes last season. Young Rock season three averaged 1,431,000 viewers over 13 episodes, down significantly from the 2,152,000 of season two.

The ratings for this season were: Episode 1: 1,810,000; Episode 2: 1,430,000; Episode 3: 1,360,000; Episode 4: 1,420,000; Episode 5: 1,320,000; Episode 6: 1,530,000; Episode 7: 1,310,000; Episode 8: 1,480,000; Episode 9: 1,460,000; Episode 10: 1,260,000; Episode 11: 1,360,000; Episode 12: 1,380,000; Episode 13: 1,480,000.