Tag Match announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage

Mar 2, 2023 - by James Walsh

AEW has announced a tag team match for Friday’s episode of Rampage. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux of Mogul Affiliates will take on Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes this Friday.

The match is the first announced for Friday’s show, which airs Friday night live on TBS.

