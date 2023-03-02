Tag Match announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a tag team match for Friday’s episode of Rampage. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux of Mogul Affiliates will take on Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes this Friday.
The match is the first announced for Friday’s show, which airs Friday night live on TBS.
This Friday
San Francisco @cowpalacesf
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT/8pm MT/7pm CT
LIVE on TNT
Top Flight
vs
Silver/Reynolds
vs@ClaudioCSRO/@WheelerYuta
vs
Aussie Open
4 teams who collided on #AEWDynamite tonight will fight it out in a 4 way battle on Friday Night! pic.twitter.com/zT4mPJn1DA
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2023