Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 3/1

The 3/6 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped last night in San Francisco, CA before Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated J-Rod (Jessica Roden) and Sandra Moone

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Rob McKnight

* Juice Robinson defeated Titus Alexander

* Skye Blue defeated Leila Grey

* Christopher Daniels pinned Cole Karter

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Brooke Havok. After the match, Athena attacked Havok again until Willow Nightingale made the save

* Lance Archer squashed an unknown wrestler. The match started with Archer beating the guy from backstage to the ring

* Evil Uno defeated Lee Johnson