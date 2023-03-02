Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 3/1
The 3/6 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped last night in San Francisco, CA before Dynamite. Here are spoilers-
* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated J-Rod (Jessica Roden) and Sandra Moone
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Rob McKnight
* Juice Robinson defeated Titus Alexander
* Skye Blue defeated Leila Grey
* Christopher Daniels pinned Cole Karter
* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Brooke Havok. After the match, Athena attacked Havok again until Willow Nightingale made the save
* Lance Archer squashed an unknown wrestler. The match started with Archer beating the guy from backstage to the ring
* Evil Uno defeated Lee Johnson