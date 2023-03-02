Ric Flair reveals his payout for his last match
During his podcast, Ric Flair commented on how much money he made from his “last match” in July of 2022. Flair was initially asked a question about his match being voted as one of the most “disgusting promotional tactics” of 2022…
“I don’t pay attention to that. You know what I got to say to that? I made three hundred thousand dollars. Go f*ck yourselves. That’s right, I made three hundred thousand dollars disgusting you! Disgust yourself for three hundred grand and get in the shape that I got in. How about that, motherf*ckers?” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)