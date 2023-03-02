Orange Cassidy and Danhausen added to Revolution AEW Tag Team title match

The team of AEW All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy and Danhausen won the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale last night on Dynamite and are going to Revolution for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team titles.

Other participants in the match included Alex Reynolds and John Silver, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, Dante Martin & Darius Martin, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, Preston Vance and Rush, and The Butcher and The Blade.

Unfortunately for the two, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and The Gunns did some post-match damage but The Acclaimed came out to even the odds.

The four tag teams will be part of the four-way match for the titles, currently held by The Gunns.

.@DanhausenAD and @orangecassidy have PUNCHED THEIR TICKETS TO #AEWRevolution to challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships THIS SUNDAY!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MU1rGf59vC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023