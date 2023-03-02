MLW on REELZ updates

It was reported earlier this week how REELZ has signed a deal with Peacock to bring their linear channel and some on-demand content to NBCU’s Peacock streaming platform. MLW programming is not included in the deal as WWE has exclusivity with Peacock in the pro wrestling category. The REELZ linear channel will not be available on Peacock at 10pm ET on Tuesday nights when MLW Underground airs.

A new report from Variety mentions that MLW’s deal with REELZ will wrap up after 10 weeks. The show premiered on February 7, so if the Variety report is accurate, the last MLW on REELZ episode would air Tuesday, April 11.

The Variety report is interesting as PWInsider notes that internally at REELZ, MLW is listed for new episodes that run at least through Tuesday, April 25. When MLW was approached for comments on the Variety claim, they were told that REELZ would be issuing a statement. The following statement was issued to PWInsider tonight: “No decisions have been made by MLW or REELZ and we are both committed to a good outcome for MLW, its fans and REELZ.”

Internal plans call for the April 18 episode to feature the War Chamber match that is being taped on April 6 in New York City, and then the April 25 episode is to feature the Battle Riot match scheduled to be taped on April 8 in Philadelphia. If MLW is really off REELZ after early April, this will be a major blow to the company as internally the deal with the network was seen as the big break they have needed for a long time.

Ratings for this week’s MLW Underground episode were not available as the show did not make the Cable Top 150, but Week 3 on February 21 drew 97,000 viewers with a 0.03 key demo rating, compared to 79,000 viewers with a 0.03 key demo rating in Week 1, and 73,000 viewers with a 0.02 key demo rating in Week 2.