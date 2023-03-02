Goldberg ready for retirement match: “They owe me one”

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is up for one more match – a retirement match – and says that they “owe him one” in comments given to Sports Illustrated.

Repeating the often-used “never say never” line in the wrestling business, the former champion said, “I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match.”

Goldberg said that now that he’s 56 years old, he’s not at a point in his career where he’s sitting down by the phone just patiently waiting for the phone to ring. He did say that he has a few ideas of how to do it on his own if WWE doesn’t give him that, and one of the ideas is to hold it in Israel.

Goldberg has not wrestled since Elimination Chamber in February 2022 which was held in Saudi Arabia, losing a match against Roman Reigns. Speaking on Reigns, Goldberg said that he’s really proud of him on how he turned it around for himself.

“He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an ass-kicking, but this is his time,” he said.

Goldberg has fulfilled the number of matches he had with WWE as part of his contract but is still under a WWE deal.