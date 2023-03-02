Bella Twins to host dating competition series Twin Love for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios today announced that it has ordered Twin Love to series. From ITV Entertainment, the new dating competition will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famers and TV personalities Brie and Nikki Bella, and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide this summer. In the U.S. and UK, Twin Love will also premiere simultaneously on the free, ad-supported service Amazon Freevee.

“Twin Love is a social dating experience like no other, blending the specificity of being a twin—someone born, quite literally, with a biological soulmate—with the universality of being single and searching for lasting romantic love,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original Content and Unscripted Programming, Amazon Studios.

“Thanks to Brie and Nikki Bella, for bringing their personal experience to this series; to our cast, for their openness, playfulness, and willingness to be vulnerable; and to the unscripted team at Amazon Studios, who championed this series. Our goal is to help couples find love in a fun, unique way, and we can’t wait to share Twin Love with Prime Video and Freevee audiences this summer.”