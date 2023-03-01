WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.768 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is down 11.86% from last week’s 2.006 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 8.92% from last week’s 0.56 key demo rating. The 0.51 key demo rating represents 669,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8.48% from the 731,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.56 key demo rating represented.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since January 16. This was the fourth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year. The numbers were just above the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was down 11.86% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 8.92% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 0.86% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.51% from the same week in 2022.

We hope to have full RAW ratings data later on when Showbuzz Daily releases their update.

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae, Carmella vs. Asuka, The Miz hosting a “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” edition of MizTV, Brock Lesnar showing up to respond to the WrestleMania 39 challenge from Omos, Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa vs. The Street Profits, plus Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, which was the main event.