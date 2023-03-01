Spoilers: NXT Level Up tapings from 2/28

Mar 1, 2023 - by Staff

The March 3 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air, along with two matches for the March 10 episode. Below are full spoilers:

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Tatum Paxley

* Eddy Thorpe defeated Oro Mensah

* A graphic aired between the first two matches for Dante Chen vs. Luca Crusifino, which was taped last Tuesday. This indicates Chen vs. Crusifino may also air on this week’s show

* Byron Saxton and Blake Howard then changed blazers to indicate a new episode to air on March 10

* Indi Hartwell defeated Jakara Jackson

* Scrypts defeated Quincy Elliott

