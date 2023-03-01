Sonya Deville arrested on weapon charge in February
WWE’s Sonya Deville was arrested on a firearm charge last month.
A new report from TMZ Sports notes that Deville was arrested on Sunday, February 19 in Atlantic City, NJ for having a firearm in her vehicle without a proper permit in the state.
According to court records, a valet found the gun in the glove box of the car Deville was driving. The hotel then called police, and Deville was arrested. She’s been charged with one count of second degree unlawful weapon possession – handgun without permit.
Deville began carrying the weapon, her Second Amendment right, in 2020 after the home invasion and attempted kidnapping at her home in Florida. The gun she was arrested for was registered in Florida, but not New Jersey.
Deville is due in court for a hearing on the matter later this month.
“Her Second Amendment right”? Really? Can’t even cover an arrest with JUST the facts of the case without throwing in some red meat? Seriously?! Gimme a break… We get it, you even CAPITALIZED it. You Really, Really, Like Guns And The Second Amendment. I know, guns are a fetish for a lot of mouth breathers out there but this story is not about any single person’s rights or an abuse of those rights, the story is the arrest. Why she was arrested and how the weapon was discovered and what will happen next. Period. Nobody says that Jeff Hardy has a Right to drink every time he gets pinched for DUI. Get over it. Fans of wrestling don’t need to be told WHY Deville would need/want to carry a firearm. We already get it. You wanna be taken seriously as a writer? Stop putting your politics or personal views, even if they amount to four words, into the work. Just hit your marks, use your tools, and shut the rest out.
I’d argue with her having her stalker issues she should be strapping it instead of keeping it in her glovebox, but it adds I wonder the validity of going through her glovebox enabling an arrest, seems like another total issue.
Here is my question, what gave the valet the right to go through her glove box. If anyone can answer that with a legal answer please do.