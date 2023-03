The Bloodline member and the youngest brother of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, got married to his fiancé Almia Williams.

The 29-year-old posted several photos from the wedding on his social media, writing, “You’re forever my blessing. I love you #MrsFatu.”

The two, who already have two children together, were engaged in 2020.

One of the photos features his two brothers Jimmy and Jey and Trinity, formerly known as Naomi.