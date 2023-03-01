Rating/viewership for Sunday’s WWE/A&E shows

Sunday’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts drew 453,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.00% from last week’s Biography: WWE Legends season premiere on WWE Hall of Famers the nWo, which drew 495,000 viewers.

The Biography doc on Roberts drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 0.00% from last week’s 0.15 key demo rating for the nWo special. The 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 0.00% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Roberts doc ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is even with last week’s #25 ranking.

The Roberts doc ranked #64 for the night in viewership on cable, tied with MSNBC’s American Voices, which drew a 0.02 key demo rating for the #130 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is down from last week’s #60 rating.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Roberts was down from the Biography Season 2 viewership average of 496,000 viewers, and down from the Season 1 viewership average of 736,125 viewers. The Roberts doc key demo rating is down from the Season 2 average of 0.13, and down from the Season 1 average of 0.27.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Mankind (Mick Foley) drew 421,000 viewers. This is down 0.00% from last week’s Rivals season 2 premiere on WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, which drew 444,000 viewers.

The WWE Rivals episode on Taker vs. Mankind also drew a 0.12 key demo rating, which is down 0.00% from last week’s 0.14 rating for Hogan vs. Andre. This week’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 0.00% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.014 key demo rating drew.

The Taker vs. Mankind doc ranked #23 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #27 ranking.

The Taker vs. Mankind episode ranked #74 for the night in viewership in cable. This is down from last week’s #72 ranking.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Taker vs. Mankind was up from the Rivals Season 1 viewership average of 370,222 viewers. The Taker vs. Mankind episode key demo rating is up from the Season 1 average of 0.11.

The NBA game between the Timberwolves and the Warriors on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 0.48 key demo rating, also drawing 1.652 million viewers. Home Town on Home & Garden TV topped the night on cable in viewership with 1.694 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating for the #16 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The ESPN NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC topped the night on network TV with a 0.96 key demo rating, also drawing 3.503 million viewers. 60 Minutes on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.879 million viewers, also drawing a 0.50 key demo rating.