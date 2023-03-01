MLW’s new home Reelz added to Peacock, but no MLW shows will stream due to WWE

Major League Wrestling’s new home, Reelz, announced that it will be added to Peacock as a linear channel along with on-demand programming starting today.

The bad news is that MLW will be missing out on the deal as Peacock has an exclusive deal with WWE to air on the streaming service and no other wrestling program can air there while WWE is part of Peacock.

In a story on the Hollywood Reporter it was reported that the stream between 10PM and 11PM every Tuesday will stop working as that’s when MLW airs.

“Peacock has a streaming deal with the WWE, which has exclusivity in the category on Peacock,” THR writes.

MLW and WWE are already locked into a lawsuit with MLW claiming that WWE worked with other broadcasters not to carry their program. WWE successfully fought to get the lawsuit dismissed and MLW now has three weeks to submit an appeal or amending their lawsuit.

MLW is claiming that WWE pressured VICE and Tubi, owned by FOX, to stop working with the promotion.