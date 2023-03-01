Location for WWE King & Queen of the Ring event

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE will return to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27 for the King and Queen of the Ring event. The working plan is to hold the event in the capital city of Riyadh, but that has not been confirmed. There’s no word yet on the venue.

WWE filed to trademark “WWE King and Queen of the Ring” back in December, so this looks to be the working title for the show.

It was recently reported that WWE had two big Premium Live Events scheduled for May – WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6, and the King and Queen of the Ring event on Saturday, May 27. The location has now been revealed for Saudi Arabia.

The King and Queen of the Ring event will be held during Memorial Day Weekend, which is when AEW usually holds their Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The event is booked for May 28 this year.

Xavier Woods most recently became King of the Ring at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia, which is where Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament.

Below is an updated look at WWE Premium Live Events for 2023:

* Saturday, April 1: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, April 1: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Sunday, April 2: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, May 6: WWE Backlash from TBA

* Saturday, May 27: WWE King and Queen of the Ring from Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, July 1: WWE Money In the Bank from the O2 Arena in London, England

* Saturday, August 5: WWE SummerSlam from Ford Field in Detroit, MI