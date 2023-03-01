Latest on WWE HQ moving to new building

WWE is set to begin the move to the new company headquarters this month.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE will begin moving the first group of employees from the famous Titan Tower at 1241 East Main Street in Stamford, CT to the new WWE HQ at 677 Washington Boulevard in downtown Stamford later this month. The plan is to have the first divisions of the company in place at the new building by the end of March. WWE’s production studios are also moving from 88 Hamilton Avenue in Stamford to the new Washington Boulevard location.

WWE will then slowly move over their various departments, piece by piece, partially because renovations are still being made at the new location, and partially because the company wants the process to go as smooth as possible, without any major interruptions for employees and the overall work flow.

The new WWE HQ includes 712,000 square feet per floor, which is up from 110,000 square per feet at the current location. WWE will cover around 400,000 square feet, with more than 800 employees working there once all of the space has opened.

Titan Tower is not currently for sale, but WWE noted in January that they would “entertain discussions with interested parties,” after initially indicating that the property would not be put up for sale.

WWE is hoping to have the process completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024, but there is no firm targeted date. WWE is signed to a 16.5 year lease with the new building, with five-year renewal options after that. As of last year there had been no talk about WWE possibly buying the building.

WWE first announced plans to move company HQ in early 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended up delaying things. The original goal was to be done by the end of 2021, but now they are looking at the end of 2023. The WWE logo was installed on the new building in July 2019. The building now has several large WW logos on different sides, which can be seen from 1-85.

WWE decided to move their headquarters mainly because they simply outgrew Titan Tower, which was seen by some within WWE as technologically inferior to more modern buildings that have been built in recent years, or buildings that have been renovated.

The move will also allow for every aspect of WWE to be at one location for the first time in years, not including the operations in Florida. The current system has certain divisions housed in buildings near Titan Tower, which requires the company to shuttle employees around. There is also a crossing guard to help employees as they move from one building to another. One source noted that the building is large enough to house a WWE Performance Center, if they ever wanted to go that route.

WWE currently shuttles employees from the train station in Stamford to Titan Tower, but the new location is within a short walk of the station. The new location is also one of the grandest buildings of the Stamford skyline.

The new WWE HQ is the centerpiece of the revival of the complex at 677-707 Washington Boulevard, which has been empty for a few years due to banking giant UBS relocating its offices across the street in 2016. The new WWE production center will be located in a seven-story pavilion, which once hosted one of the world’s largest trading floors when UBS was based there.

The second-largest tenant at the new property is tobacco giant Philip Morris International. They opened their new offices this past November, relocating from New York City, and those cover around 71,000 square feet. The location includes a number of other tenants, including architecture firm Perkins Eastman, and professional services firm KPMG. With their arrivals in the spring of 2019 and the fall of 2019, KPMG and PE became the first companies to take space at 677 Washington following the departure of UBS.

WWE has been in Titan Tower since 1985. The building was built in 1981.