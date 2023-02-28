WWE announces deal with Zigazoo children’s social platform

WWE announced the following-

WWE has announced a partnership with Zigazoo, the world’s largest social network for kids, on The Road to WrestleMania 39.

Throughout the five-week partnership, WWE fans on Zigazoo will have the opportunity to engage in eight fun video challenges posted every few days on the branded WWE channel. Challenges include WWE trivia and interactive asks such as “What would be your WWE Superstar name and why?”, “Show us your best WrestleMania outfit!”, “Are you Team Roman or Team Cody?”, “Show us your Street Profits victory dance!” and more!

Acclaimed for its safety standards, Zigazoo is the largest and most trusted online network for kids up to age 12 and their parents. Zigazoo is designed to engage kids directly and safely with brand partners which include the NBA, Nickelodeon, Mattel and Amazon.

Zigazoo participants will receive branded WWE award stickers and badges through the app by completing the challenges as well as the opportunity to Enter to Win [4] live event tickets to a local show. Look for WWE on the Zigazoo app beginning on Sunday, Feb. 26 up until WrestleMania 39 weekend!