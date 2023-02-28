Updated lineup for NXT Roadblock

Coming out of tonight’s go-home show, here is the final lineup for next week’s NXT Roadblock episode on the USA Network-

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Meiko Satomura

Jailhouse Street Fight: Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo (Must lock opponent in jail cell to win)

Shawn Michaels appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

Joe Gacy vs. Andre Chase

NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus and Pretty Deadly face-off segment

NXT Champion Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher