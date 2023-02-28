Seth Rollins celebrates with Becky Lynch and Lita after Raw goes off the air

After cameras went off the air following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins came out for his dark match and met the new WWE Women’s Tag Team champions in the aisle.

With Trish, Lita, and Becky still at the end of the aisle next to the ring, Rollins’ theme song hit and he came out running…met by his wife Becky who also ran into his arms. The two jumped around as Lynch held her title up and then lifted both hers and Lita’s arms in the middle of the aisle as fans sang along to his theme.

Stratus stayed back and watched the celebration but Rollins then went over and also high-fived Trish and hugged her.