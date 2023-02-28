Revolution 2023 to air in select theaters in the United States and Canada

AEW is teaming up with Joe Hand Promotions again to air this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view in select theaters, bars, and restaurants across the United States and Canada.

Participating theaters include AMC, Cinemark, Regal, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Megaplex Movie Theatres, Southern Theatres, Emagine Entertainment, Galaxy Theatres and additional bars and restaurants nationwide. Fans in Canada can catch the event in select Landmark Cinemas and Cineplex locations.

“We are proud of our partnership with AEW and excited to see continued growth in bars and restaurants for the upcoming Revolution event on March 5,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “There’s truly nothing like watching AEW with a group of friends and enjoying the action, and now fans can do that at select Dave & Buster’s or Tom’s Watch Bar locations and many of America’s premier movie theaters.”

To locate a theater, bar or restaurant showing Revolution, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions’ website.