News for tonight’s NXT

The Road to Roadblock will continue as tonight’s WWE NXT episode airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight’s show will open with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee issuing an Open Challenge. Meiko Satomura will be in action tonight as she faces Zoey Stark, and Carmelo Hayes will face Tyler Bate as Hayes prepares to challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Stand & Deliver. The feud between Grayson Waller and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will also likely continue ahead of their meeting at Roadblock.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee opens the show with an Open Challenge

* Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate

* Gigi Dolin addresses former partner Jacy Jayne

* Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez

* Veer Mahaan and Sanga vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs