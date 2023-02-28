News for next week’s Raw

Feb 28, 2023 - by Staff

We noted before how Logan Paul will return to WWE RAW next week to face-off with Seth Rollins to build to their WrestleMania 39 match.

In an update, WWE has also announced Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano, plus RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match for next week. The Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler feud will also continue as Ali says he has a surprise for the veteran WWE Superstar.

Below is the updated card for next week’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

