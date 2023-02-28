LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. We immediately see a big brawl backstage with Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, Axiom, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Dabba-Kato, and others. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee waits in the ring to kick off his Open Challenge, watching the brawl on the big screen. The brawl spills out to the entrance-way but Kato breaks through everyone. Apollo Crews suddenly leaps in from the side to take Kato down, and now they brawl. The returning Nathan Frazer suddenly comes flying in from the back, jumping over the others. Frazer rushes to the ring and faces off with Lee to a pop.

NXT North American Title Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Wes Lee

The bell rings as North American Champion Wes Lee goes at it with Nathan Frazer, who has been away since Halloween Havoc. They go at it to chants of “welcome back!” to Frazer. Lee with an early 2 count, then he goes on the offensive with a leg scissors in the middle of the ring.

Frazer goes into a headlock. They trade more holds as fans do dueling chants now. They get back up and trade offense, then collide in mid-air with the same move for a stalemate. They briefly tangle again and then separate.