Host & more announced for WrestleMania 39

The Miz was announced as the host for WrestleMania 39 on tonight’s Raw.

It was also confirmed on tonight’s RAW that Brock Lesnar vs. Omos will take place at WrestleMania. Finn Balor challenged Edge to a match but the rumored Hell in a Cell stipulation was not confirmed.

WrestleMania will take place on Saturday 4/1 and Sunday 4/2 from So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Here is the updated lineup-

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

WrestleMania Host: The Miz