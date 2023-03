Former WWE Superstar EC3 has accused Titus O’Neil of giving him multiple concussions during their time working together in the promotion.

During a recent interview EC3 accused the former Tag Champion Titus O’Neil of being dangerous in the ring. He said,

“I have been concussed by Titus O’Neil more times than anybody in my life. I constantly get concussed, and I do everything to protect my opponent.”