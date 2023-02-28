Cody Rhodes to appear on Smackdown

WWE has announced Cody Rhodes for Friday’s Smackdown. Rhodes appeared on this week’s Raw and said he is looking forward to his first in-ring meeting with Reigns, who he will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Here is the updated lineup for this week’s Smackdown in Washington, DC-

-Cody Rhodes returns for face-off with Roman Reigns

-Roman Reigns makes first post-Elimination Chamber appearance to sort out Bloodline problems

-Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley