WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.408 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 1.05% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.383 million viewers for the Elimination Chamber go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.62 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 6.89% from the previous week’s 0.58 rating. This past week’s 0.62 key demo rating represents 813,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 7.54% from the 756,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.58 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from the previous week’s #7 ranking. While SmackDown ranked #1 in the key demographic on broadcast TV for Friday night, SWAT on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.689 million viewers, also drawing a 0.33 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s show drew well over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 1.05% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 6.89% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 13.91% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.77% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was also the post-Elimination Chamber episode.

The NBA game between the Suns and the Thunder on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 key demo rating, also drawing 1.127 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.012 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating.

Friday’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown aired live from Ford Center in Evansville, IN, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from Elimination Chamber, Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio, Bray Wyatt hosting The Firefly Funhouse, a face-off with Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, plus Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss. The show-closing segment featured Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.