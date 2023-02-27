WWE files for six new trademarks
Fightful reports that on December 23, 2022, WWE filed to trademark six different terms, including the ‘Jailhouse Street Fight’. That will happen on the March 7 episode of NXT, between Tony D’Angelo and Dijak.
WWE also filed for new trademarks of “WWE NXT, “Royal Rumble,” “Money In The Bank,” “Elimination Chamber,” and “Fatal 4-Way”.
Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information