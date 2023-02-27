Spoilers from Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped for their weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per F4W Online:

* Chris Bey and Ace Austin cut a promo in the ring and were interrupted by the Motor City Machine Guns. Bey & Austin challenged the Guns to a title match.

* Mike Bailey def. Shane Haste

* Kenny King def. Kevin Knight

* Mickie James did a promo focusing on Jordynne Grace. Gisele Shaw interrupted and it led to an announcement by Gail Kim that Shaw would get a Knockouts Championship match against James.

* PCO vs. Trey Miguel ended in a no contest after Eddie Edwards hit PCO with a shovel. It turned into a melee, with security breaking it up.

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Bully Ray cut a promo about Tommy Dreamer and Dreamer’s challenge for a Busted Open Match during No Surrender. He said he didn’t know what a Busted Open match was. Santino Marella appeared and booked a match between Bully and Bhupinder Gujjar.

* Bhupinder Gujjar def. Bully Ray via DQ when Bully hit Gujjar with a low blow. Dreamer made the save but Masha Slamovich came out and helped Bully, which in turn brought out Mickie James with a kendo stick to even up the odds to set up a match for Sunday’s taping.

* Sami Callihan vs. Yuya Uemura was stopped early after Uemura suffered an injury on a power bomb and was helped to the back.

* KUSHIDA def. Jonathan Gresham

* Killer Kelly did a promo on on Taylor Wilde, bringing Wilde out. KiLynn King appeared and hit Kelly with a chair shot, then walked to the back with Wilde.

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James def. Gisele Shaw. Deonna Purrazzo stopped Shaw from cheating

* Josh Alexander def. KENTA