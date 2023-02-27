Roman Reigns to defend title against Sami Zayn again in Toronto this weekend

Sami Zayn will get another shot at the WWE Undisputed Universal title…at a non-televised live event this weekend in Canada.

Roman Reigns has been added to the March 4 show at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto featuring stars from Smackdown. This is a rare house show appearance – and title defense – by Reigns who is no longer part of the traveling crew except for special occasions.

Also on the show will be Gunther vs Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental title, Charlotte Flair vs Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s title, Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa, and Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight in a lights out street fight.

Tickets for this event are still available at Ticketmaster.ca.