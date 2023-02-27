Rickey Shane Page signs with MLW

On Sunday night, Rickey Shane Page confirmed that he has signed with Major League Wrestling.

Page, a 22-year veteran of the business, was an entrant in the MLW Battle Riot in June before wrestling at both MLW Blood & Thunder and SuperFight 2023. He has also worked several matches for AEW on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.

RSP stated that signing his first contract is a “huge deal” for him. He wrote the following:

“Thanks everyone. Signing my first contract is a HUGE deal for me. I’m ready to get to work. Thank you @MLW. 3 goals.

Win a championship

Action figure

Make everyone regret they slept on me. Im going to get asses in seats and eyeballs on MLW. Lets go. 22 YEARS!”