Omega reportedly “open minded” about joining WWE

Kenny Omega is reportedly “open minded” about joining WWE, according to PWTorch’s Wade Keller.

“I have confirmed they’re aware of Omega’s open-mindedness to come to WWE. That’s what I’ve been told. He’s open-minded to landing in WWE before his career is over. The attitude is not ‘I love AEW, I’m gonna stay here forever.’ That is not the belief within WWE. They don’t believe that’s Kenny’s mindset at this point.

Omega is valued within WWE from what I can ascertain by people whose opinions count. But he is not seen at this stage as a wrestler who is so good in the ring that they are just gonna do anything to get him. I think that they are very happy with their roster. I think that they think they have a lot of great wrestlers who are at Kenny’s level. Kenny would be a good addition to the roster. I know there is curiosity and intrigue about what they could do with him if they were able to direct him a little bit better because his character work in 3+ years of ‘Dynamite’ has not been particularly compelling.”