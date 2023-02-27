News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

RAW will be headlined by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defending against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. WWE is also teasing an appearance by Brock Lesnar to accept Omos’ challenge for WrestleMania 39, but Lesnar has not been confirmed to appear.

WWE still has Ronda Rousey advertised for tonight’s show, but she has not been announced.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s RAW:

* Ronda Rousey advertised to appear

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

* Carmella vs. Asuka

* The Miz hosts “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” edition of MizTV to reveal dream-come-true envelope gift from Maryse

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita

* Will Brock Lesnar show up to respond to the WrestleMania 39 challenge from Omos?