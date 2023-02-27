Mark Henry on CM Punk: “He’s not a cancer”

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry spoke out against recent reports that there are some who view CM Punk as a ‘cancer’ in the locker room. One of those people is Seth Rollins, who said as much last month. There were also reports from Fightful in October that Chris Jericho told Punk the same thing.

Henry said:

“He’s not a cancer. He’s opinionated, but he’s also a teacher and supporter,. I’ve seen him do stuff he didn’t have to do. He just did it because he loved the business and he wanted to make that wrestler better. I think that he’s good for pro wrestling. At the end of the day, he’s good for business. He’s good for the education of those young wrestlers he took a liking to.”

When it comes to the Elite and Punk settling their issues, he added:

“They’re gonna have to sit together without Tony, just them guys and not throw hands. I love all parties involved, I would love to mediate the situation. But keep the issue on the issue, and not make it personal. Make it about wrestling. Make it about the issue at hand, and not the individual. Then you can solve it.“