March 6 episode of Raw in Boston crosses 10,000 tickets sold

The March 6 episode of Monday Night Raw featuring the return of John Cena has surpassed the 10,000 tickets sold. This marks another strong television crowd for the company which has been breaking record after record when it comes to gate money in different markets.

This episode of Raw was already at around 7,000+ tickets sold but when Cena was announced to be appearing, nearly 3,000 more tickets were quickly sold, showing the drawing power of the 16-time world champion. Cena is expected to be at WrestleMania as well and this appearance will most likely set up his match.

The TD Garden is currently configured for just over 11,500 fans and around 1,500 tickets remain after more sections were opened according to @WrestleTix.

WWE was at the TD Garden last for Survivor Series 2022 where over 15,000 fans witnessed WarGames for the first time on the main roster. That was the highest-grossing WWE event in TD Garden history.

