LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from backstage at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan as we see Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita arriving backstage. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick sends us to a recap of what happened on SmackDown with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa vs. The Street Profits

We go right to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Jimmy takes the mic and announces that The Bloodline is in Grand Rapids. Jimmy dismisses cracks and issues within The Bloodline. It might look like that from the outside but if you come from a family, you know families fight like that all the time. Fans chant for Sami Zayn. Jimmy brings up Sami and Cody Rhodes, and how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has and will run over them. Jimmy says Reigns will be back on Friday night to remind everyone who runs SmackDown. He goes on about the locker room but the music interrupts and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The Profits shout-out Grand Rapids, then make fun of how Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso isn’t here. Ford says they talk about running SmackDown but can’t even run their own damn family. The two teams continue to have words until The Profits attack first. They send Jimmy to the floor, then unload on Sikoa with superkicks. The Profits then knock Sikoa to the floor. Sikoa regroups with Jimmy as we go to commercial break.

Back from the break and the bell hits as Jimmy goes at it with Dawkins. Dawkins takes it to the corner and unloads but Jimmy turns it around and in comes Sikoa to take over. Sikoa beats Dawkins from corner to corner.

Sikoa chops Dawkins and whips him across the ring but misses. They go at it and Dawkins nails a dropkick Ford tags in and they hit a double dropkick to put Sikoa down. Ford with a punt kick to the back for a 1 count. Ford grounds Sikoa with a headlock now. Jimmy tags back in and chops Ford in the corner. Uso with a sliding lariat for a 2 count.

Ford dropkicks Uso and in comes Dawkins. Dawkins with an enziguri and the flying right hand. Sikoa tags in and levels Dawkins in mid-air after an assist from Jimmy. Sikoa screams out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sikoa hits a big Samoan Drop to Dawkins. Sikoa unloads on Dawkins while he’s down in the corner now. Sikoa charges in with the Rikishi splash, then poses to mostly boos as Jimmy applauds.

Sikoa superkicks Ford off the pron. Sikoa charges Dawkins again but Dawkins leaps up and takes him down with the flying back elbow. Both Superstars are down as their partners wait for tags. Jimmy and Ford tag in at the same time and they go at it. Ford unloads with strikes. Jimmy blocks a kick but misses the clothesline. Ford with a belly-to-back suplex then a standing moonsault onto Uso for 2. Ford waits for Uso to get up, but Uso knocks him to the apron.

Ford rocks Uso and then knocks Sikoa off the apron. Jimmy leaps but Ford nails an enziguri from the apron. Ford goes to the top but Jimmy rocks him. Jimmy rocks Ford and climbs up. Ford headbutts Uso to the mat, then hits a big flying crossbody for 2 as Uso kicks out just in time. Ford and Uso trade strikes now. Ford knocks Sikoa off the apron again, then catches Jimmy with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Dawkins tags in and has Uso on his shoulders. Ford goes to the top for the big double team but Sikoa knocks him off to the mat. Uso is off Dawkins’ shoulders now. Sikoa superkicks Dawkins to stun him, then drops him with the Samoan Spike for the pin to win.

Winners: The Bloodline

– After the match, The Bloodline attacks The Profits. A steel chair is wrapped around Ford’s neck and he’s placed down in the corner. Sikoa charges for the Rikishi splash but Kevin Owens rushes into the ring from out of nowhere, intercepting Sikoa with a big superkick. Owens then drops Jimmy with a Stunner. Owens retreats to the floor as fans cheer.

– We see what happened with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber. We also see how MVP issued a WrestleMania 39 challenge last week to Lesnar, on behalf of Omos. Will Lesnar accept the challenge tonight?

– We go to a commercial break, which includes a promo for the new Creed III movie with narration and words on his career from WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

– Back from the break and it’s time for The VIP Lounge but the music hits and out comes Bock Lesnar instead of MVP. The pyro goes off and Lesnar heads to the ring with cowboy hat in-hand. Lesnar is all smiles as he slaps hands with fans at ringside.

Lesnar enters the ring and takes a seat on MVP’s couch, putting his feet up. The music hits and out comes The VIP Lounge host MVP next, and he’s not happy. MVP says when he invited Lesnar to accept Omos’ challenge, this isn’t how he envisioned it. Lesnar apologizes for being a little early, then invites MVP to join him in the ring. MVP is good where he’s speaking from. Lesnar has no beef with MVP, he’s all about business. Fans chant “Suplex City!” and MVP tells them to shut up, and tells Lesnar to not listen to them. MVP asks about business. Lesnar is here to listen to MVP sell Lesnar and the fans a fight.

MVP asks if he can come into the ring and talk business without worrying about Suplex City. Lesnar says no suplexes tonight. Fans boo. MVP knows Lesnar is a man of his word, so he’s coming into the ring. Lesnar tells MVP to sell him this fight, do what you do best. Lesnar came to possibly do business with MVP, so hype the fight. MVP says Lesnar is The Beast Incarnate and when Lesnar puts his hand on a man, they have no chance. MVP goes on hyping Lesnar up but says he had his hands full with Bobby Lashley, and MVP wasn’t even in his corner. MVP wonders how Lesnar thinks he can have his hands full with the Nigerian Giant who will put his hands back on Lesnar. MVP says The Beast can subdue any man but a Giant will conquer any Beast. He says Lesnar can F5 and suplex any man he wants, but he can’t do that to the Nigerian Giant called Omos. Lesnar stands up and says that was good, he has goosebumps. He high-fives MVP and says that was damn good. Lesnar accepts the challenge and fans pop. MVP asks if they have business and Lesnar says yes. Lesnar thinks they should shake on the deal, and drink on it. MVP proposes a toast to Omos vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. Lesnar officially announces the match, and mentions MVP will be in Omos’ corner.

MVP says he’s going to pop a bottle of champagne for this occassion. Lesnar says no… MVP is a baller and a hype-man, but Lesnar is just a farmer who grows the goods, so if they’re going to have a toast, they’re going to drink the good stuff. Lesnar raises his flask to the match at WrestleMania, then takes a drink. MVP says he will just drink the champagne. Fans boo. Lesnar asks if MVP is going to make him drink alone. MVP would never dream of such a thing. MVP asks what’s in the flask. Lesnar says where he comes from they call it white lightning, or moonshine. MVP takes a sip and then spits it on Lesnar because of how strong it is. Lesnar wipes his face, then puts the lid back on the flask. Lesnar uses MVP’s handkerchief to wipe his face again, then drops him with the F5 to a big pop. Lesnar laughs, then struts around with his cowboy hat and MVP’s cane. Lesnar exits the ring as his music hits.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Lita and Becky Lynch, asking about tonight’s main event for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Lita says some of her most famous career highlights have been next to top tag teams, so tonight is a true bucket list check. She’s been making history for more than two decades and she’s not done yet. Lynch says winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles is a secret bucket list item of hers and she admires Lita, so there’s no way they’re not walking out with gold tonight. Lynch promises Bayley will also get hers soon as well. Lynch promises she and Lita will be the most ground-breaking champions ever. They walk off.

– We see Cody Rhodes walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable