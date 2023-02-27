Insane Championship Wrestling moves from WWE Network to FITE+

Glasgow, Scotland (February 27, 2023): FITE announced that Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) will now be exclusively on FITE+, joining an ever-growing array of live and on demand content from some of the most exciting pro-wrestling and combat sports providers.

ICW was founded in Glasgow in 2006 by Mark Dallas and went on to present shows throughout the UK and be named the UK Promotion of the year multiple times by Fighting Spirit magazine along with documentary features by VICE and the BBC. Noted talent includes ICW World Heavyweight Champion Leyton Buzzard, Molly Spartan, former NXT UK star Kenny Williams and new ICW Woman’s Champion Rhio.

“What ICW has done is incredibly impressive,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “The production quality, the talent, the storylines are all top notch and they’ve created a really distinctive place in pro-wrestling that the UK knows and loves. It’s ready to get its due in the States.”

ICW on FITE+ will include every new weekly show on Fridays at 7 PM BST / 3 PM ET TIME and exciting monthly drops from their massive past catalog of more than 1,000 hours. The first Friday show will stream on FITE+ March 3rd!

Also, FITE will offer four PPV tentpole events from ICW each year.

“Everyone at Insane Championship Wrestling is incredibly excited to be partnering with FITE,” said ICW Founder Mark Dallas. “We couldn’t think of a better place to be the new exclusive home of our unique brand of pro wrestling insanity than the world’s leading global combat sports platform.”

FITE+, the Best Value in Combat Sports, is only $7.99 monthly and $69.99 yearly. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial. Subscribers get a special selection of premium events from pro wrestling promotions including Game Changer Wrestling and NWA; as well as leaders in boxing, MMA, BJJ and more such as Triller Fight Club Fight2Win, SlapFight Championship, Shamrock FC, and Star Boxing. The subscription also offers unlimited on-demand access to the entire FITE+ library with over 4000 hours from more than 100 organizations from around the world.

Subscribe to FITE+ now and start watching ICW immediately