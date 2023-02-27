Bayley on if Mercedes will return to WWE: “This is her home. This is her dream”

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Bayley discussed her relationship with the former Sasha Banks and said that she thinks she will eventually come back to WWE because “that’s where her heart is.”

Helwani brought up the subject of Mercedes Moné and pointed out how Bayley traveled to Japan to see her best friend make her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom.

Bayley said she flew to Japan after Raw went off the air and landed two hours before Wrestle Kingdom started. She said she sat in the crowd incognito and there was no way she was going to miss it. Bayley mentioned that Mercedes has been there for her for the big moments in her career and wanted to do the same for her as well.

Helwani said that there was some hope when Triple H took over that the now IWGP Women’s champion would be back in WWE and Bayley quickly said, “I’ll never give up hope. I’ll never give up home that she’ll come back.”

Asked point blank if she thinks her best friend would ever come back to WWE, Bayley answered, “Hm…I’ll say yes. Because, I mean, this is her home, this is her dream.”

Bayley said that she’s looking forward to see what Mercedes will do over the next few months, taking over the world by storm.

“But I know this is her home and this is where her heart is,” Bayley said, before jokingly adding, “And by ‘her heart’ I mean mean me…she comes back to me!”