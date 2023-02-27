AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 409,000 viewers on TNT in the preempted 7pm timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 42.51% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 287,000 viewers for the Slam Dunk episode in the early 7pm timeslot. This is also up 9.07% from the last standard timeslot episode, which drew 375,000 the week before.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 57.14% from the previous week’s early 7pm timeslot episode, which drew a 0.07 rating in the key demo. This is also down 8.33% from the last standard timeslot episode, which drew a 0.12 rating the week before. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 138,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 58.62% from the 87,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.07 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #30 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #59 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #80 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #94 ranking.

Rampage drew the fourth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with February 3. While up from last week’s record low numbers, this week’s viewership and key demo rating were still below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 42.51% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 57.14% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 13.53% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 38.88% from the previous year. The 2022 show was also a taped episode.

The NBA game between the Suns and the Thunder on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 key demo rating, also drawing 1.127 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.012 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.689 million viewers, also drawing a 0.33 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.62 rating, also drawing 2.408 million viewers.

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ with the following line-up and full spoilers advertised ahead of time – AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open, Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale, Lance Archer vs. Bryce Saturn, plus Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti, which was the main event.