Tamina: “I wanna be part of The Bloodline”

In a recent interview, WWE superstar Tamina commented:

I feel like everybody wants to be part of The Bloodline. So, I’d be stupid if I was like, ‘no, I don’t wanna be Blood…’ Yeah, I wanna be part of The Bloodline laughs. It’s like yeah of course everybody says but again you don’t ever know. You know how it is. WWE will hit you with a surprise from the side of the face, you don’t even know where that’s coming from. I’m proud of that Bloodline, and then you go and see everything like with Solo Sikoa, this boy is doing his own thing.

They are all thriving bro in that way. Because, they are finding each of who they are, each person is thriving in that way. They each have something to prove, that’s what’s funny about it. With this Bloodline, you had Sami Zayn come in. That’s a whole other thing. You got Sami Uso in there, so you had a whole thing, it’s a family bond. But man, the battles, it’s that what’s gonna come next? What’s gonna come next with this Bloodline? You never know because they’re gonna hit you with something new every time.