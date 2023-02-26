Notes on The Undertaker and Nikki Bella

– During an interview with Hawk vs Wolf, The Undertaker commented on how he dealt with wrestlers he didn’t like throughout his career…

“There’s guys. I mean it’s just like any business. There’s guys that you like. There’s guys that you don’t like. Business being business. I may not like you personally, but when I come into a dressing room or when I come into arena, I’m gonna go up to you and I’m gonna shake your hand. That’s all I have to do, right? It’s just a matter of respect that I have for everybody that I work with.”

“I’m not gonna go out and drink with you. I’m not going to party with you. I’m not gonna [celebrate with you], but I will do that. Then there was a lot of guys that I didn’t particularly care for on a personal note.”

– During an appearance on Renee Young’s podcast, Nikki Bella reflected on a promo segment with Kharma aka Awesome Kong from 2011. At the time, Nikki mocked Kharma’s pregnancy announcement and said she thought Kharma was just “really fat.” Here is what Nikki had to say about the promo…

“I remember when I had to cut a promo on [Awesome] Kong, before Brie and I had left for eleven months. And I just remember feeling like shit. I went with what they said on paper; it was so wrong. And I talked to Kia [Stevens / Kong] before, Kia and I even talked after. It just didn’t feel good, and I didn’t like it. I was like, I don’t want cheap pops from the crowd anymore. Especially if it’s not approved by the women.”

“I could have said a lot more stuff on the mic to get these greater reactions; it was never worth it to me because we’re still telling stories, and that’s kind of how I left it the rest of my career. But then some of the stuff would be said to me on a hot mic, with not even realizing. I just remember being disappointed, like, okay, we just took five steps back. [We should have been] just tearing these barriers down, breaking them; which, we still shattered them. It just took even more work.”

