Melina says she wishes she wasn’t so shy during main WWE run

Melina doesn’t have a lot of regrets, but she does wish some things could have been different during her WWE run.

The former multi-time women’s champion discussed this topic during her appearance on the Asylum Wrestling Store’s virtual signing. It was here that Melina recalled her feud with Trish Stratus, and how she wishes she wasn’t as shy at the time so she could have learned more from the Hall of Famer. Highlights from the appearance can be found below.

On working with Trish Stratus and not being so shy:

It was great (working with Trish Stratus). I wish, back in the day, I was more social and less shy because I didn’t know how to talk to people so I didn’t really ask questions as much as I wanted to. So I feel like it breaks my heart to not pick her mind, her brain as much as I could have but working with her is great just because the way she walks through things and the things she talks, like the way she goes over matches, I learned so much by that and working with her and seeing how she sells.

On the year of M.N.M.:

I saw as a fan watching her do all her moves but it’s another thing to work and have it be in person and to watch in the ring as I do a clothesline, do something and to watch her there in person. It’s amazing for me as a fan for the fact that watching for so many years, then being able to work with her, it was so amazing. There was so many people. I was very fortunate that the year of M.N.M. and then the year when I first started wrestling, I worked with so many people, everybody. Basically, I worked with every single person, like all the guys. How many women get to work with the guys and taking bumps with them? I was very fortunate in M.N.M. to be able to do stuff like that. I was very, very lucky. So working with her was very lovely, very lovely.