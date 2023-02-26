Jericho praises Ricky Starks, Bailey hopes to reunite with Sasha Banks

– In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Chris Jericho praised Ricky Starks for his promo ability and compared him favorably to The Rock. Starks himself has addressed comparsions to the Rock in the past.

Jericho said: “When you first stand in the ring with The Rock, you talk about a generational talent, that’s a different level. The thing with Ricky is, I’ve seen glimpses of that, which is great. He’s still harnessing and the idea for this program was to continue to build. He did a great promo in San Antonio when we started that really blew my mind, I thought it was awesome. Then there were some moments that weren’t quite as good just because that’s how it goes. I thought last night [Wednesday] was the best Starks has been in our program so far. Nuances. A lot of the younger guys, they’ll talk with deep breathing because they are afraid to be like, ‘I want to say this. Pause. Let the crowd react.’ He really had some great nuances with that. That’s what Sammy Guevara and Danny Garcia are learning. Guys have to learn when they haven’t had a lot of promos, really how to hone in what you are and how to hold the crowd in the palm of your hand without saying a word. At the click of a pen, shall we say. Ricky is really starting to hone in on that and figure it out, which has been great.“

– Bayley stated in an interview with Ariel Helwani that she still has hopes of reuniting with her former partner: I’ll never give up hope. I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back. I’ll say yes [if she would come back]because this is her home, this is her dream. I love to see what she’s doing and what she will be doing in the next few months. She’s gonna literally take over the world, take the world by storm but I know this is her home and where her heart is, and by her heart I mean me, so she needs to come back to me cause I need her to be my travel partner. I’m gonna say that I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back.

please support us, and received a FREE audio book today:

