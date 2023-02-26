Drew McIntyre challenges Gunther for Intercontinental title at WrestleMania

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre has issued a challenge to Intercontinental champion Gunther for a match at WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre, whose run as a champion came during the pandemic era and never walked out with – or won – the titles in front of fans, made the challenge during the Smackdown Lowdown show.

The Scotsman won the Intercontinental title once during his first run with the company but won the WWE title twice since his return several years ago.

Gunther had a match of the year with Drew’s buddy Sheamus at Clash at the Castle last September.