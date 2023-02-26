Deonna Purrazzo: “I definitely want to be a mom one day”

Deonna Purrazzo has a goal of getting women at the top of the card more frequently in Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo recently appeared on The Mark Hoke Show and discussed her five-year plan, which includes getting the Knockouts Division to main event more frequently before she takes an eventual leave of absence to start a family. You can see the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On her goals for the next five years: “I just got married (to Steve Maclin), I definitely want to be a mom one day. That is kind of what my long-term goal is. In wrestling, I want to feel like I’ve done everything before I take a leave of absence and go be a mom.”

On Impact’s Knockouts division: “Specifically at Impact, for the Knockouts, there is a legacy. We continue to get opportunities to push boundaries and have the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match that Tasha Steelz won at Hard To Kill 2022, that same night we had the first-ever Knockouts World Championship pay-per-view (main event), myself and Mickie James, in the first-ever Texas Deathmatch. Mickie was in the second-ever pay-per-view main event against Jordynne Grace when she won the Knockouts World Championship.

“We’re continuing to get these opportunities, but it’s not as frequent as I would like. I want to see women main event all the time. I want it to be a regular thing. With that, not just because we’re women, but because we’re telling stories that warrant us getting the main event. In terms of what I’d like to do is be able to tell another incredible story similar to what I did to Mickie James and become a three-time Knockouts World Champion. That’s my ultimate goal in the next year. After that, it’s being able to settle down and be like, ‘I’m comfortable with where I’m at in wrestling’ and see what real life has for me. I’m in college, I graduate in July, there is some real life stuff going on that I’m really focused on and excited for in my future.”