Cody Rhodes “rejoins” The Club at non-televised live event

Cody Rhodes had a Bullet Club reunion with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson last night at the non-televised live event in Champaign, Illinois.

Following his win against Finn Balor, Judgment Day came out to rescue Balor, and Gallows and Anderson came out to even the odds. Earlier in the show, Gallows and Anderson beat Priest and Mysterio in a tag match.

After all the dust cleared, Rhodes grabbed the mic and addressed Gallows and Anderson.

“At one point I was part of…The Club! I tried to change the logo, and I am sorry about that but it doesn’t change what’s in here,” Rhodes said, pointing to his chest.

“Guys, I’m just like everybody else…I still want to be part of The Club,” he continued.

After a few seconds thinking about it, Gallows and Anderson threw up the Too Sweet hand sign and Cody went in as well to make the fans pop.