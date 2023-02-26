Booker T picks his rookie of the year, Marina Shafir vs. Killer Kelly, and a Taya Valyrie note

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T named the Superstar that he believes was Rookie of the Year 2022. He said “I’m a little partial but it goes to Roxanne Perez.”

– In an interview with Fightful, Taya Valyrie once again said that she wanted to work in a backstage role in wrestling. She noted that she’d like to produce matches or work on a creative team. This is similar to what she said back in December.

She said:

“I’ve said this also before, I have a huge interest in learning about that because I haven’t really had the opportunity to sit and learn what’s going on in the headsets and the monitors and what’s going on in the truck. So that’s definitely something that I want to do. Especially, I’m super into writing and creating characters and working on character work and aesthetics and all that kind of stuff. So I would also love to be a part of a creative team at some point because I think that I have the experience, I think that I have the passion. I’ve been through a lot of really weird shit which makes for a good story. I think I do have interest in doing that in the future and you never know. This is an industry that’s growing and evolving every single day. If you are not learning, you’re being left behind. So I just want to keep doing that and keep learning from my friends, from my peers, from people who have been doing this less time. You learn form everybody and everybody affects you in a certain way. So it’s very important to me that people continue to do that and grow.“

– Just announced…