Beth Phoenix on WrestleMania and her future

Beth Phoenix says she’ll be at WrestleMania, but she’s not necessarily looking at it as her retirement. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and talked about her plans for the PPV and after; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her plans for WrestleMania and after: “I’ll be at WrestleMania, and I’m sure, you know, [Edge] will be a factor and featured in. I can say with all my heart that he and I don’t look too far ahead, especially at this stage. We don’t have any plans, we don’t have any, like, ‘This is going to be the retirement’ … We’re just taking it one day at a time and when these little opportunities pop up, we’re like, ‘Hell yeah.’”

On their non-wrestling plans: “[Edge] and I talked about doing a kid’s book. That’s just a personal bucket list thing … I know [Edge’s] plan includes adding a second autobiography and he’s got such stories to tell.”